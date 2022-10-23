WATCH: Steve Wilks' Postgame Locker Room Speech

Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers did the unthinkable - beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, without Christian McCaffrey, handily.

Following the team's win, the Panthers Twitter account showed how fired up interim head coach Steve Wilks was during his postgame speech.

