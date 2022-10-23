Skip to main content

WATCH: Steve Wilks' Postgame Locker Room Speech

The Panthers are feeling good after beating the Bucs.

Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers did the unthinkable - beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, without Christian McCaffrey, handily. 

Following the team's win, the Panthers Twitter account showed how fired up interim head coach Steve Wilks was during his postgame speech.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

IMG_0690
Game Day

Locker Talk: Panthers Players React to Win Over Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19287927_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers' Win Over Tampa Bay

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19287238_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Panthers Stun Buccaneers, 21-3

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18929783_168388579_lowres
Game Day

List of Inactives for Panthers vs Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan
Black Cyan Purple Modern Neon Versus YouTube thumbnail (1)
GM Report

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Buccaneers Game Preview

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19247992_168388579_lowres (1)
Game Day

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19170718_168388579_lowres (1)
Game Day

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19213612_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Score Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan