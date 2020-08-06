2020 Carolina Panthers Cornerbacks Preview

The Panthers' secondary unit will have its hands full this season. The cornerbacks in particular may have the most difficult matchups this year. They have to compete against three MVP caliber quarterbacks: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Matt Ryan. They also have to face Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, and Mike Evans, three of the most gifted receivers in the NFL. Let's take a look at who will be lining up at corner in the black and blue this season:

Donte Jackson

Jackson is coming off of his second season and is still developing as one of the fastest players in the league. He produced 40 combined tackles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions in thirteen starts last season. The third-year defensive back is still improving, but his ball skills and lightning speed won't go unnoticed by his opponents. I expect Jackson to have a much better season in 2020.

Eli Apple

This is Apple's third team in five years. While this seems like a warning sign, the Panthers seem quite optimistic on the twenty-four year old. Apple was traded from the Giants to the Saints halfway through the 2018 season and started with New Orleans for the last couple of seasons. During those two seasons with New Orleans, Apple produced 110 tackles, 13 plays on the ball, and two interceptions. He will be looking for a fresh start in Carolina.

Troy Pride Jr.

Troy Pride Jr. was selected No. 113 overall in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. While his skills aren't fully polished yet, he has a lot of potential. He may have to step in early against some of the best receivers in the league, so he needs to develop quickly. Last season at Notre Dame, Pride recorded 40 tackles, six pass deflections and one interception.

More Depth...

This group will be provided some depth with the likes of Corn Elder, Cole Luke, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, and Derrek Thomas to assist the starters. The Panthers may not have the next "Legion of Boom" by any means, but they have some talented players in the secondary that should contribute well for this defense in 2020. Will they be enough for the offensive onslaughts in the NFC South? Time will tell.

