2020 Carolina Panthers Linebackers Preview

As we continue to roll out preseason positional previews of the Carolina Panthers, today we break down what the linebacking situation looks like for the 2020 season. Is this the strongest unit of the defense? Even with Luke Kuechly moving to a scouting role, the linebacking corps shows a lot of promise.

Brian Burns - Starter

Although Brian Burns is mainly viewed as an EDGE, I'm throwing him in the mix with the linebackers. He has the ability to bounce back and forth from rushing off the edge and dropping in pass coverage. He has a knack for getting in the backfield and if he remains healthy, is certainly a candidate for double-digit sacks on a yearly basis. If Burns can be more consistent, he can emerge as one of the best young pass rushers in the league.

Shaq Thompson - Starter

With Luke Kuechly no longer suiting up for Carolina, Thompson will be the new leader of the Panthers' defense. He finished 30th in the league in tackles last season (109) and that was with Kuechly on the field. Expect him to continue to rack up the tackles and take his game to the next level, the Panthers will need it.

Tahir Whitehead - Starter

Whitehead was a huge pick up for Carolina this offseason. He brings much needed experience to a defense that lacks a lot of it. Head coach Matt Rhule has continuously praised Whitehead for his work ethic and his passion for the game. He's a high-level producing linebacker that is very durable and will help eliminate big plays on the outside.

Jermaine Carter Jr. - 2nd string

The Panthers are going to need a little more out of Jermaine Carter Jr. in 2020 to be able to keep Whitehead and Thompson fresh throughout games. He came on strong last year, but at times didn't play particularly well. Last year was more about getting his feet wet, now he's got to dive all in and be a key contributor in Phil Snow's defense.

Adarius Taylor - 2nd string

Taylor returns to the Panthers for the first time since his rookie season in 2014. In the past five seasons, Taylor has made stops in Tampa Bay and most recently Cleveland. In 2017-18, he was afforded playing time and made the most of it combining for 91 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He's not going to be someone that is put into a big role, but will give the Panthers depth at the position.

Andre Smith - 3rd string/special teams

The third year man out of North Carolina is looking for an opportunity to expand his role on the Panthers defense in 2020. He was primarily used on special teams a year ago, being in on 65% of all special teams duties throughout the year. While seeing the field defensively may not be in the near future, he can continue to make his impact on special teams in hopes of it levying into more of a role on defense.

Jordan Kunaszyk 3rd string/special teams

Kunaszyk saw action in nine games in 2019, but primarily on special teams. He will have to fight to make the 53-man roster and with some of the newest additions on the defense, it may put him on the outside looking in.

Marquis Haynes 3rd string/special teams

In his first two seasons with the Panthers, Haynes hasn't provided much production, but with a new coaching staff and defensive scheme, it gives him a chance to wipe the slate clean and start over. Like Kunaszyk, Haynes isn't likely to see much action on defense, but maybe more so on special teams.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.