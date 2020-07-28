AllPanthers
2020 Carolina Panthers Running Backs Preview

Jason Hewitt

The running game shouldn't be a problem for the Panthers this season or for the foreseeable future for that matter. The running back position could use a little quality in its depth, but when you have Christian McCaffrey, who has proven to be highly productive and healthy, this doesn't seem to be that much of an issue. 

Starter - Christian McCaffrey

After becoming only the third person in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in a season last year, Christian McCaffrey clearly became the new face of the Panthers organization. Since his 2017 rookie campaign, McCaffrey produced a total of 2,920 rushing yards, 2,523 receiving yards, and 39 touchdowns (15 of which were receiving touchdowns). 

McCaffrey should be getting more help on the receiving end with the additions of QB Teddy Bridgewater and WR Robby Anderson, who will spread the defense and allow McCaffrey to make even more plays. On the rushing end, his backups are looking to prove their usefulness in Joe Brady's new offense.

Backup - Reggie Bonnafon

Bonnafon is the only running back who received any significant playing time outside of McCaffrey. He only recorded 16 rushes for 116 yards and one touchdown. Bonnafon is still developing since he played quarterback during his time at Louisville. Assuming that McCaffrey will continue to be featured in the receiving game, Bonnafon could be very useful in Carolina's pass protection. He could also get some necessary carries while McCaffrey takes a breather. This backup spot is not safe with Mike Davis and Jordan Scarlett in the mix, so it will be interesting to see if he steps up during training camp.

3rd String - Mike Davis/Jordan Scarlett

As of right now, the Panthers have four running backs on the roster. However, this will likely change as roster cuts begin. Mike Davis had a lackluster 2019 season with just 27 yards on 13 carries split between the Bears and the Panthers. He will be looking forward to producing numbers similar to his 2018 season in Seattle, where he produced 514 rushing yards, 214 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Scarlett mostly contributed on special teams in nine games with the Panthers. He only had four carries for nine yards. He has a lot to prove, especially since he was known to make plays during his time as a Florida Gator. Who will stay on the Panthers roster? We will see once training camp begins.

What do you think of the running backs, Panthers fans? Let us know in the comments below!

