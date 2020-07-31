2020 Carolina Panthers Tight Ends/Fullbacks Preview

The Panthers have a tall task set ahead of them in trying to replace one of the best tight ends in the game - Greg Olsen. Granted, he has not been the same player he once was over the last few years, but his veteran leadership and presence will be sorely missed. The Panthers may have to use the tight end by committee until one eventually separates themselves from the others. Ian Thomas should be the leader of the pack, but time will tell.

Let's dive in to our tight ends/fullbacks position preview.

Tight End

Starter - Ian Thomas

It's finally the year for Ian Thomas to really prove his worth as he will be the team's starting tight end in 2020 following the departure of veteran Greg Olsen. Thomas has shown flashes of his potential, but hasn't quite developed as a receiving tight end as quickly as I thought he would. Route running is something he needs to clean up and getting out of his break much quicker will help him become a better receiving option.

Backup - Chris Manhertz

Although Manhertz won't be in the starting lineup, he should see a good amount of playing time. Everyone in the tight end room slid up a spot once Greg Olsen departed for Seattle. I don't believe he will offer too much in the passing game, but could be a reliable run blocker up front. This will be the perfect opportunity for Manhertz to not only expand his role, but earn some respect from the Panthers' fan base for his value on the field.

3rd string - Temarrick Hemingway

Hemingway is a guy that has been able to make the Panthers' roster before, but has been used very little and is very limited in what he can do. As you can see by a quick glance at his stats, there's not much there in terms of being a threat in the offense. With that said, I still believe he is the third best option on the Panthers roster.

With Ian Thomas being bumped up into the starting role, and Chris Manhertz now being TE No. 2, Hemingway should see a small increase in playing time as well. I would guess that Matt Rhule and Joe Brady will bring him in on short yardage situations as a blocker or even to come in for additional pass protection. I don't expect Hemingway to make much of an impact outside of being a blocker.

Fullback

Starter - Alex Armah

I use the term "starter" loosely here since the Panthers won't likely have him in the actual starting lineup, but he will undoubtedly be the team's No. 1 option at fullback. Most teams only have two options max at the position and I don't foresee anyone beating out Armah.

He is a solid player that does well in not only run blocking, but pass protection as well. It will be interesting to see how Joe Brady will utilize him in his offense and what packages and formations he will be on the field for. He's a quality NFL fullback, but he's not one of the best in the league, but doesn't necessarily have to be.

