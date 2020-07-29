2020 Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver Preview

The Carolina Panthers' strength heading into the 2020 season may very well be their depth at wide receiver. If Carolina wants to hang around in an offense-heavy NFC South, they are going to need to throw points up in bunches week after week. Thankfully, the return of D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel and the addition of Robby Anderson should power the Panthers offense to hang around with the others in the division.

So without further adieu, let's take a sneak peek at the Carolina Panthers wide receivers.

Starters - D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Robby Anderson

D.J. Moore - For the Panthers, D.J. Moore has sort of evolved into their number one receiving option, although he lacks No. 1 WR touchdown numbers. If there is one gripe I have with Moore, it's that he doesn't get into the end zone nearly enough as he should. Through his first two seasons, he only has six touchdowns to his name. However, I will give him the benefit of the doubt since he had Kyle Allen and Will Grier at quarterback last year, yet still posted 1,175 yards. If Bridgewater can stay healthy, watch for Moore to jump into the conversation as one of the top receivers in the league.

Curtis Samuel - Although he has been consistent, Curtis Samuel still hasn't reached his max potential. Again, that could have to do with the lack of a healthy quarterback, but then again it may not. With it being a contract year, Samuel will be playing his tail off trying to earn a contract extension or at least play well enough to get attracted by other teams around the league. With the arrival of new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, I believe you will see a much better version of Curtis Samuel and will take the next step in becoming a trusted, yet valuable NFL receiver.

Robby Anderson - The new theme of the Panthers offense will be to hit for big plays deep down the field and they went out and signed one of the best home run threats in the league in Robby Anderson. Throughout the first four years of his NFL career, Anderson has averaged 14.8 yards per catch. What's even more impressive is his average for the longest catch per season, which sits at 72.3. Anderson will bring much more to the table than just being a home run threat. He can be lethal in other areas of the passing game, but being able to take the top off of a defense is certainly his best attribute.

Backups - Seth Roberts, Keith Kirkwood

Seth Roberts - With all the young guns the Panthers have in the receiving room, it made sense for the front office to target someone like Roberts. Is he going to have a huge impact on the offense? Not likely. But will he be good for 20-30 receptions and bring much needed leadership to the room? Absolutely. He himself has areas of his game that need development as well and holding onto the ball has been a bit of a hiccup for him lately. If he can cure his case of the drops, he will turn into a solid fourth option for Teddy Bridgewater.

Keith Kirkwood - The Saints saw the potential in Kirkwood, but he was unable to stay healthy during his window of opportunity when Michael Thomas had a brief holdout. He hasn't received many in-game looks, so as to what he really brings to the table remains to be seen.

Wildcard - Pharoh Cooper

To further add depth, Carolina added Pharoh Cooper in free agency. Cooper will primarily be a return man for the Panthers, but don't be shocked to see him get a few looks on offense as well. Don't expect Cooper to be a go-to option, but he could come in on certain packages where they want to get the ball out in space.

What do you think about the Panthers' wide receivers room heading into the 2020 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

