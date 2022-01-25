2022 NFL Important Dates

The NFL recently released its calendar for the 2022 season with plenty of key dates highlighted.

Jan 28th-29th: HBCU Combine

Jan 29th: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Feb 3rd: East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Feb 5th: Reese's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Feb 14th: Waivers system begins

Feb 19th: HBCU Legacy Bowl at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana

Feb 22nd: Teams can begin to place franchise tag/transition tag on players

Mar 1st-7th: NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar 8th: Final day teams can place franchise tag on players. Must be done prior to 4 p.m. EST.

Mar 14th-16th: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Mar 16th: Prior to 4 p.m. EST, clubs must exercise options for 2022 on all players who have option clauses in their 2021 contracts.

Mar 16th: Prior to 4 p.m. EST, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.

Mar 16th: All 2021 player contracts will expire at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Mar 16th: The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Mar 16th: All teams must be under the 2022 salary cap by 4 p.m. EST.

Mar 16th: Trading period begins at 4 p.m. EST.

Apr 4th: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 season may begin offseason workout programs.

Apr 18th: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

Apr 22nd: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets

Apr 28th-30th: 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada

May 2nd: Deadline for clubs to exercise fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

May 6th-9th OR May 13th-16th: Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

June 1st: Deadline for prior club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.

Late June: Rookie Readiness Program to be held at individual clubs.

