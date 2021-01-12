3 Areas the Panthers Must Address This Offseason

This will be a crucial offseason for the Carolina Panthers as they look to take the next step in turning this franchise back to its winning ways. There are several areas of need for the Panthers, so I broke down which of those areas are the most important. Since upgrading the quarterback room is a given, I excluded that position in this article.

Offensive line

The Panthers' offensive line allowed an average of 2.2 sacks per game along with several pressures and QB hits. Right tackle Taylor Moton was about the only consistent piece upfront but he will be a free agent this offseason. Not only do the Panthers need to find a way to bring Moton back, but they need to add a left tackle that is dependable and help on the inside as well.

Russell Okung was bothered by a calf injury much of the season and only appeared in seven games. Over the last two seasons, Okung has only played in a total of 13 games, which makes you start to question his durability.

As for the inside, Dennis Daley seems like someone who could turn into a quality starter, but he too needs to remain healthy. If I'm the Carolina GM, I'm drafting the top offensive tackle in the draft, Penei Sewell, if he's still available at No. 8, and then sign a veteran at guard in free agency.

Linebacking unit

Aside from Shaq Thompson and some flashes shown by Jermaine Carter Jr. late in the season, the Panthers struggled in the 2nd level. Carolina had a hard time stopping the run game seemingly all season long and that has a lot to do with the linebackers. Tahir Whitehead had a disappointing season and will likely be on another roster for the 2021 season. There are several talented linebackers in this year's draft class, so I wouldn't be surprised if the Panthers target one of those backers in the middle rounds.

Secondary

Donte Jackson has the potential to be a No. 1 corner and Rasul Douglas is a serviceable corner with experience but that's pretty much all the Panthers have at the position. Troy Pride Jr. struggled in his rookie season and fellow rookie Stanley Thomas-Oliver III didn't see much playing time until the back half of the season. Jeremy Chinn and Tre Boston are a solid tandem in the back end but to take this defense to the next level, they need to get a shutdown corner...or something close to it. Patrick Surtain II of Alabama and Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech will be a couple of names to keep an eye on during the draft, but the Panthers may be better suited to add via free agency.

Regardless of how they improve the secondary, it has to be a priority. In the NFC South, these quarterbacks and elite receivers will continue to pick you apart if you don't have anything to slow them down. The Panthers were carved up through the air on several occasions this season but that was expected with the lack of experience and depth. Now, that can no longer be an excuse.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.