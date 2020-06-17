3 Questions: Rookie Impacts

Today we continue the new series, "3 questions," which will detail some of the concerns that Panthers fans likely have heading into the 2020 season at each position. Today, we take a look inside some of the biggest questions surrounding the rookie class.

Can Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos be the best rookie defensive line tandem in the NFL?

Yes, absolutely. Brown will be an immediate impact player that can turn into a star as early as the end of his rookie season - he's that good. Yetur Gross-Matos is a true edge rusher that will need some development, but has an extremely high ceiling and will be in the rotation early in the season. Below is a list of teams that selected two defensive lineman in the draft. Aside from the duos from Minnesota and Arizona, I don't see much competition for Brown/Gross-Matos to be the best rookie tandem in the league. If the two stay healthy, it should be a foregone conclusion.

D.J. Wonnum/James Lynch (Vikings)

K'Lavon Chaisson/Davon Hamilton (Jaguars)

Neville Gallimore/Bradlee Anae (Cowboys)

Justin Madubuike/Broderick Washington Jr. (Ravens)

Leki Fotu/Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals)

Chase Young/James Smith-Williams (Redskins)

Is Kenny Robinson ready to make an impact right away?

I've covered Kenny Robinson since the day he stepped on campus at West Virginia and I can assure you this dude is a baller. He has great awareness, can cover the entire field, and can be a force in stopping the run game. He's always in the right place at the right time and that alone will help him see the field. He won't start right away, but I do think he will see some playing time. As the season grows older, you'll likely see his role expand.

Will seventh round corner Stanley Thomas-Oliver see any playing time in 2020?

Due to the lack of depth at the position, my best guess would be to say yes. Does he play a lot? Very unlikely, but if injuries occur he will be thrown into the fire. He switched from the wide receiver position to corner just two years ago so it may take him some time to develop and be able to hold his own ground against a strong division of wide receivers.

