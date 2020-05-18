3 Strengths for the Carolina Panthers Heading Into 2020

Heading into the 2020 season, the Carolina Panthers have a lot of holes on their roster. However, there are some areas that appear to be strengths for the young team. You could argue that each of these could be considered a stretch to call them strengths, but nonetheless, let's get to it!

Running back

Anytime you have Christian McCaffrey in your backfield, it automatically becomes a strength of your team. Yes, the rest of the running back room is a little questionable, but if McCaffrey can stay healthy, the depth shouldn't be as big of a concern.

However, Jordan Scarlett and Reggie Bonnafon have a lot to prove as backups. Both have barely sniffed the field and are going to need to take strides in their development. I still believe the Panthers will add another back to the room prior to the start of the season, but we shall see.

Wide Receiver

Without a shadow of a doubt, this wide receiver group has a plethora of talent. D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel are a solid duo already, but adding Seth Roberts and a home run threat in Robby Anderson makes this a very solid group.

If Moore can form chemistry with Teddy Bridgewater early, he could easily hit the 1,000-yard mark for the season. The question is: Can Curtis Samuel or Robby Anderson sniff 1,000 yards?

Linebackers

Since there are a ton of question marks at several positions, I decided to go linebacker as the third and final strength. Depth is the main concern, but having Shaq Thompson, Tahir Whitehead, and Brian Burns on the roster form a formidable group.

