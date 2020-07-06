AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

53 Men: QB Teddy Bridgewater Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: Louisville

NFL stats: 698/1,070 7,652 yards, 38 TD's 25 INT's. 

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

The Panthers went out and signed Teddy Bridgewater for a reason. They don't expect him to truly compete for the starting job, but to win it with ease. Not that Will Grier and P.J. Walker aren't talented in their own right, but Bridgewater has proven himself time and time again and now, it's time for him to rise to the occasion once again. 

Analysis:

The signing of Teddy Bridgewater was a perfect match for this offense. His relationship with Joe Brady and his familiarity with the offense will give him a jumpstart despite the pandemic keeping players away for the majority of the offseason.

Many view Bridgewater as a "bridge" to the next face of the franchise. Several NFL experts have Carolina pegged as the worst team in the NFL and in prime position for the first overall pick. As young as this team is, they have the ability to win some games, especially with Bridgewater behind center. Everywhere he's been, he's won. With a ton of offensive weapons look for Teddy Bridgewater to have a better season than most are projecting.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Anytime you bring in a quarterback the caliber of Bridgewater and pay him $60 million plus, he's going to be on the roster. There's almost no scenario where Bridgewater doesn't make the official roster.

What type of season do you expect from Teddy Bridgewater? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Do the Panthers See Potential in Ian Thomas?

Carolina's new coaching staff has trust in their tight end

Schuyler Callihan

by

Donozizzy

Former Panthers Coach Ron Rivera at the Center of Redskins Name Change

Ron Rivera is hoping that the Washington Redskins can get a name change done soon

Schuyler Callihan

by

JBinNC

Panthers Trading for Browns TE David Njoku Makes Sense

Cleveland looks to be in a tough position as David Njoku asks for trade

Schuyler Callihan

by

David Minor

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best stories from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Trading for Njoku Would Tighten Gap in NFC South

Acquiring Browns tight end David Njoku would be a huge boost to the Panthers' offense

Schuyler Callihan

by

Razorwolf

Carolina Panthers Offseason Report Card

Grading all of the moves the Panthers have made so far this offseason

Schuyler Callihan

by

Reg100

Can This Be the Bounce Back Year for T.J. Green?

Panthers safety T.J. Green looks to turnaround his career

Schuyler Callihan

NFL Teams Will Likely Bring Fewer Players to Training Camp

In an effort to help combat the spread of coronavirus, NFL teams will likely bring fewer players to training camp.

Jack Duffy

Cam Newton's New Contract Details Revealed

The former Panthers quarterback recently signed to the Patriots

Jason Hewitt

Which Panthers Will Be Impacted Most by a Shortened Preseason?

These guys probably aren't too happy with the preseason being cut in half

Schuyler Callihan