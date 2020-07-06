53 Men: QB Teddy Bridgewater Player Profile

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: Louisville

NFL stats: 698/1,070 7,652 yards, 38 TD's 25 INT's.

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

The Panthers went out and signed Teddy Bridgewater for a reason. They don't expect him to truly compete for the starting job, but to win it with ease. Not that Will Grier and P.J. Walker aren't talented in their own right, but Bridgewater has proven himself time and time again and now, it's time for him to rise to the occasion once again.

Analysis:

The signing of Teddy Bridgewater was a perfect match for this offense. His relationship with Joe Brady and his familiarity with the offense will give him a jumpstart despite the pandemic keeping players away for the majority of the offseason.

Many view Bridgewater as a "bridge" to the next face of the franchise. Several NFL experts have Carolina pegged as the worst team in the NFL and in prime position for the first overall pick. As young as this team is, they have the ability to win some games, especially with Bridgewater behind center. Everywhere he's been, he's won. With a ton of offensive weapons look for Teddy Bridgewater to have a better season than most are projecting.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Anytime you bring in a quarterback the caliber of Bridgewater and pay him $60 million plus, he's going to be on the roster. There's almost no scenario where Bridgewater doesn't make the official roster.

