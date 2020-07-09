53 Men: RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

RB Reggie Bonnafon

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: Louisville

NFL stats: 16 carries, 116 yards, one touchdown.

Depth Chart Projection: Backup/3rd string

Aside from Christian McCaffrey, Reggie Bonnafon is the only running back on the roster who has received some form of playing time. Jordan Scarlett appeared in nine games, but was very seldomly used. Mike Davis appears to be the biggest competition for Bonnafon in terms of winning out on the backup running back spot. Personally, I think Bonnafon gives the Panthers a little bit more to work with, but we will see how that battle plays out.

Analysis:

Bonnafon has some aspects of his game that need further development. I mean, we are talking about a guy that was originally a quarterback at Louisville. He can be a weapon in the passing game out in the flat coupled with his running ability. Where Bonnafon needs to improve is in pass protection. In order to be relied on as a running back, it takes more than just being able to gain yards on the ground. If Bonnafon can separate himself from the others in pass protection, it should lead to a major increase in playing time.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock

I highly doubt the Panthers will carry four running backs on the roster, so unfortunately one has to go and it's between Bonnafon, Mike Davis, and Jordan Scarlett. If Bonnafon has a rough go of it in the two preseason games, he could find himself on the outside, looking in.

What type of season do you expect from Reggie Bonnafon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.