80 Prospects in 80 Days: Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 12: CB Patrick Surtain II

College: Alabama

Height: 6'2" Weight: 206 lbs

Draft range: Top 5-10

Analysis: The potential for Patrick Surtain II is through the roof. He's great in man coverage, zone coverage, soft coverage, press coverage, you name it, he's good at it. In my opinion, Surtain II is arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the last five or so drafts. As a matter of fact, I think he would have been a top 15-20 pick if he were allowed to be drafted following his freshman season. After just one year in Tuscaloosa, you knew right away that he was going to be special.

Not only does he have great cover skills but he has great instincts. He knows how to take away passing lanes, bait the quarterback into throwing a bad pass, and has a good feel of what route the receiver will be running pre-snap.

If Carolina is to add a quarterback via free agency or trade, Surtain II will certainly be in the mix when they're on the clock at No. 8. The Panthers lack depth at corner and will need to have a guy to line up opposite of Donte Jackson long-term. Rasul Douglas may be the team's short-term option, but Surtain II is someone who could be your answer for the next 8-10 years.

Inside analysis from Christopher Walsh of Bama Central on Sports Illustrated:

He's a top-notch cornerback, probably the best in the draft, and has family history on his side as his father was an All-Pro. Most teams opted to throw the other direction, even if it meant fewer opportunities for their top receiver, which limited Surtain's opportunities. It'll be shocking if he doesn't go in the first 15 picks as he plays a key position where every team in the league could use some help. He may or may not be the first Crimson Tide player selected in the draft, but among the eight or nine who could be selected in the first round (it'll be closer to five or six) Surtain is the safest pick.

