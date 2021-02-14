80 Prospects in 80 Days: LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 7: WR Ja'Marr Chase

College: LSU

Height: 6'0" Weight: 207 lbs

Draft range: Top 5-10

Analysis: I firmly believe had Ja'Marr Chase entered the 2020 NFL Draft, he would have been the first receiver selected. He opted to return to LSU for his junior season but eventually ended up opting out of the season due to concerns of COVID-19.

Some believe Devonta Smith of Alabama will be the first receiver off the board but I would have to disagree. Justin Jefferson had an unbelievable rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings and when the two were teammates at LSU, Chase was the team's No. 1 target. En route to the Tigers' national championship run in 2019, Chase hauled in 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns - he was almost unguardable.

Carolina won't be placing their focus on a receiver in the first round but Chase could still be on the board when they are on the clock.

Inside analysis from Glen West of LSU Country on Sports Illustrated:

Chase is without a doubt one of the hottest commodities in this year's pool of draft prospects. His unique blend of strength and athleticism make him a polarizing prospect on deep balls and at the point of attack. Just ask Patrick Surtain or AJ Terrell, two first-round cornerbacks, about who the toughest cover was for them. Chase had his SEC records broken by Devonta Smith last season as he elected to opt-out. He's stronger than Smith and is as good a route runner, even if he's not quite as fast as the Alabama receiver. Out of sight could be out of mind but just pop in the tape from the 2019 season and it's easy to see Chase is a can't miss prospect.

