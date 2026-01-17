Mike Tomlin Seen Supporting Daughter at Georgia Gymnastics Meet After Steelers Exit

Ex-Steelers boss Mike Tomlin began this week as an NFL coach and ended it as a dad.

On Friday night, LSU and Georgia linked up in top-10 women’s gymnastics action in Athens, Ga. SEC Network cameras, scanning the crowd, happened upon Tomlin in the crowd in a Bulldogs sweatshirt—cheering on his daughter Harley, a sophomore member of the squad.

Mike’s wife and Harley’s mother Kiya was a gymnast at William & Mary, where she met her husband (then a wide receiver on the Williamsburg, Va., school’s football team). The No. 8 Bulldogs wound up defeating the No. 2 Tigers 197.2–196.85, with Harley scoring a 9.825 on both the beam and floor.

Mike Tomlin supporting his daughter Harley in her gymnastic meet ❤️@UGAGymnastics pic.twitter.com/i01xIt30Ll — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2026

In NFL action, Pittsburgh lost 30–6 to the Texans Monday in an AFC wild-card game, a meltdown that seemingly invited Tomlin’s Tuesday resignation (the Steelers had needed a last-second field goal in their season finale to make the playoffs in the first place). He left Pittsburgh with a 193-114-2 record and a Super Bowl championship in 2008, and at just 53 is in the top 10 all-time in wins.

Now, he is merely a civilian and a proud father—and it seems apparent that there are worse things in life to be.

