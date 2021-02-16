80 Prospects in 80 Days: Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 9: EDGE Kwity Paye

College: Michigan

Height: 6'3" Weight: 270 lbs

Draft range: Top 15-20

Analysis: Paye is the true definition of a disrupter. Not only is he a tremendous pass rusher but he can really stuff the run as well. His strength and raw power really jump off the screen as he just bull rushes right through opposing offensive linemen. The tools are there for Paye to be successful in the NFL but he's going to have to be more active with his hands and get creative with some of his moves. He's making it look too easy in college and that's not going to happen at the next level. Much of Paye's pressure comes from beating the tackle off the snap and getting outside. If he can develop a spin move, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Inside analysis from Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest on Sports Illustrated:

Paye has been a mainstay for the Wolverines. He’s extremely disciplined, reliable, and intelligent as a defender. Former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown once called Paye the smartest player he’s ever coached. Paye always seems to be in the right place at the right time and makes a lot of plays at or behind the line of scrimmage because he always knows what to do and he rarely makes mental or physical mistakes.

Physically, he’s a rock. He’s not overly long at 6-3 and even appears a bit sawed off for a defensive end, but he’s extremely strong, powerful, and explosive at the snap. He’s not the kind of player to win with a ton of pass rush moves or extremely rare bends around the corner, but he combines speed, strength, smarts, and heavy hands as well as anyone in the draft.

