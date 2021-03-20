80 Prospects in 80 Days: Ole Miss TE Kenny Yeboah
Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.
Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:
1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st
2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th
3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th
4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th
5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th
6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th
7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th
Prospect No. 41: TE Kenny Yeboah
College: Ole Miss
Height: 6'4" Weight: 240 lbs
Draft range: 4th round
Analysis: After spending four years at Temple, Kenny Yeboah transferred to Ole Miss to finish out his collegiate career. He may not have posted the same numbers that some of the top tight ends in this class produced, but when he touches it, it's usually for a first down or a touchdown. During his one year with the Rebels, he only caught 27 passes, six of which went for a score. He has the ability to be a threat in the middle of the field in the intermediate passing game which is what he was mainly used as at Temple. However, he became more of a downfield threat at Ole Miss averaging nearly 20 yards per catch.
Yeboah certainly needs to be developed and likely won't be ready to slide into a starting role right away but with time, he could develop into a nice security blanket for an offense.
