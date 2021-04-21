80 Prospects in 80 Days: Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 73: RB Jermar Jefferson

College: Oregon State

Height: 5'10" Weight: 217 lbs

Draft range: 7th

Analysis: After a tremendous freshman season in which he rushed for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018, Jermar Jefferson took a bit of a dip in production in each of the last two years at Oregon State. Despite the drop-off, Jefferson has the makings of a solid RB3 in the NFL with the ability to maybe become an RB2. Jefferson has a long way to go if he wants to enter the conversation for being a featured back at the next level.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

With consistent production in his Oregon State career, Jefferson looks to be that “jack of all trades, master of none” running back prospect. Though there aren’t many glaring concerns or holes for Jefferson projecting to the next level, he doesn’t have a niche that will make him a valuable asset. He was able to put himself on the radar this year with his outstanding performance against Oregon where he broke out for 226 rushing yards and two touchdowns. With the ability to find open space and possessing plus vision, Jefferson is a safe, stable option at the position. There are questions about what he does aside from what the offensive line and scheme give him. His best attribute that showcases the plays he can make on his own are breaking tackles from secondary defenders in the open field to turning a first down into a touchdown. Though his athleticism meets the requisite threshold for NFL running backs, Jefferson’s mediocre athletic profile hinders his projection. He doesn’t project to being a workhorse in the NFL, and his best shot at landing a spot on an active roster for years is to find a niche as a change-of-pace back. Jefferson has shown the ability to catch the ball and works well in space, so continuing to develop that part of his game brings him his best opportunity to find a career in the NFL. Jefferson’s battle with foot and ankle injuries in his collegiate career only further steepens the hill he must climb to play meaningful years at the next level.

