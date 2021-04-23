80 Prospects in 80 Days: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 75: QB Sam Ehlinger

College: Texas

Height: 6'3" Weight: 225 lbs

Draft range: 6th-7th

Analysis: Yes, the Panthers traded for QB Sam Darnold but as GM Scott Fitterer stated once before, that won't preclude them from taking a quarterback in the draft. Everyone has their eyes on the No. 8 pick but drafting a QB on day two or day three could be a much safer option. Matt Rhule is extremely familiar with Sam Ehlinger having coached against him during his time at Baylor and quite honestly, seems like a perfect Matt Rhule kind of quarterback. He's a tough, physical, hard-nosed player that will do everything it takes to get the job done. His mechanics are going to need some tuning but it's nothing that can't be fixed. However, the one area that has really held him back from being a top quarterback in this draft class is his decision-making. Too many times Ehlinger tries to make something out of nothing and ends up with a turnover or a sack. If he can iron that out, he'll have a chance to stick around in the league.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Sitting as one of the more accomplished Longhorn signal-callers of all time, Ehlinger is the type of dual threat weapon that gives opposing defensive coordinators nightmares. With a powerfully built frame and plus athleticism, Ehlinger is a tough runner for defenses to corral. Both as a runner and extender in the passing game, he has the ability to make plays outside of structure. Ehlinger has been remarkably productive both with his arm and feet over the majority of his career. He is a tough competitor who seems to play his best when the game is on the line. Ehlinger has solid enough zip to threaten multiple levels of the field. He has done a relatively nice job protecting the football throughout his career. Much more athlete than quarterback, Ehlinger is a troubling slow processor who holds onto the ball way too long. His accuracy is hit or miss, showcasing ball placement that can be all over the place. There is major refinement needed. Ehlinger may lack the prerequisite arm strength and general accuracy to occupy anything more than a backup role at the next level. There are, however, enough intangibles and toughness for him to cling to a roster spot for the foreseeable future.

