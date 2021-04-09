80 Prospects in 80 Days: Virginia Tech RB Khalil Herbert

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 62:

College: Virginia Tech

Height: 5'9" Weight: 205 lbs

Draft range: 6th round

Analysis: Throughout his four years at Kansas, Herbert showed flashes of potential but never really got the opportunity to be a feature back. Transferring to Virginia Tech was the best thing that could have happened for him as he rushed for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 7.6 yards per carry this past season.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Herbert transferred to Virginia Tech as a graduate in 2020, capitalizing on a phenomenal lone season in Blacksburg after flashing instances of big-time potential at Kansas. Herbert quickly asserted himself as the main ball-carrier for the Hokies, elevating to one of the outstanding runners in all of college football. Known as “Juice” by his teammates, Herbert is a straight-ahead runner with vision and agility, who doesn’t waste any movement. He is a one-cut and go running back, who is decisive and picks a hole and darts through it. Herbert showed big-time improvement in the passing game during the 2020 season, including some fantastic moments in pass protection. Throw in impact as a kick returner and we have as well-rounded a running back prospect that can be found. While there is nothing flashy about his game, Herbert is the type of back who can establish a role early on in an NFL offense. With outstanding vision, patience, physicality and burst, Herbert should be a lead ball-carrier before too long.

