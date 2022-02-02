90 Prospects in 90 Days: Liberty QB Malik Willis

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 6: QB Malik Willis

College: Liberty

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 218

Draft range: Top 10-15

Analysis: If the Panthers want to win now with a young QB, Willis isn't there guy. However, if they are willing to show patience, then he would make perfect sense. There's a lot to like about Willis' game but he is going to need time to sit, learn, and develop. Yes, the Panthers have Sam Darnold under contract for 2022 but bringing back Cam Newton to help Willis learn the ropes of the NFL would be a great situation for Carolina. He's got a huge arm and perhaps the strongest arm of any quarterback in this draft class. That said, he does take chances down the field which puts the ball in harms way more than he should.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Originally from Auburn, Malik Willis transferred to Liberty to play under Hugh Freeze for two seasons. Over these two seasons, Willis’ talent has shone through. As a passer, he has all the arm talent you could ask for in terms of strength, velocity and touch. He can fit it through tight windows anywhere on the field and add the needed touch to get it done over the top. As a runner, he poses a real threat both in and out of structure to rip off big plays. Willis was held back by his offensive line, causing Willis to scramble early and often, never really being able to settle into any sort of rhythm in the pocket. He will need to clean up on decision-making, poise and timing to truly ascend his game to the next level.

