WATCH: Jeremy Chinn Highlights & Analysis

When the Carolina Panthers passed up on Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Panthers fans freaked out.

They all loved the versatility and freak athleticism that Simmons possessed, but little did they know the master plan - go get Jeremy Chinn.

Chinn is an underrated safety that can line up all over the secondary and is honestly as close to Isaiah Simmons as one could get. He has great size, speed, athleticism, and most importantly great instincts.

With the Panthers extending Tre Boston to a three-year deal, signing Juston Burris in free agency, and adding West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson in the fifth round, there's a ton of toys in the cupboard for Phil Snow to utilize. Since there is a good amount of depth at the safety position, I would expect Chinn to move all around. Whether it be covering the slot, the outside, free safety, strong safety, coming down in the box, etc. He will find a way to make it onto the field one way or another.

Do you think Jeremy Chinn will be an All-Pro safety at some point in his NFL career? What are your overall thoughts on him as a player? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

