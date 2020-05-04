AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

WATCH: Jeremy Chinn Highlights & Analysis

Schuyler Callihan

When the Carolina Panthers passed up on Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Panthers fans freaked out. 

They all loved the versatility and freak athleticism that Simmons possessed, but little did they know the master plan - go get Jeremy Chinn.

Chinn is an underrated safety that can line up all over the secondary and is honestly as close to Isaiah Simmons as one could get. He has great size, speed, athleticism, and most importantly great instincts.

With the Panthers extending Tre Boston to a three-year deal, signing Juston Burris in free agency, and adding West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson in the fifth round, there's a ton of toys in the cupboard for Phil Snow to utilize. Since there is a good amount of depth at the safety position, I would expect Chinn to move all around. Whether it be covering the slot, the outside, free safety, strong safety, coming down in the box, etc. He will find a way to make it onto the field one way or another.

Do you think Jeremy Chinn will be an All-Pro safety at some point in his NFL career? What are your overall thoughts on him as a player? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bridgewater is More Than Just a "Bridge" Quarterback

The Panthers may have their long-term answer at quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

by

Yodasgrandma

Teddy Bridgewater Completes Absurd 74-Mile Bike Workout

The Panthers' quarterback took advantage of the sunny weather in South Florida by completing a five-hour bike workout.

Jack Duffy

WATCH: Derrick Brown Auburn Highlights and Analysis

The Carolina Panthers are getting an absolute man on the inside

Schuyler Callihan

by

Bagarve

Panthers Post-Draft Win-Loss Prediction

Following the NFL Draft, Bleacher Report released its 2020 win-loss predictions for every team. Where do the Panthers wind up?

Jack Duffy

Four UDFA's Who Could Make the Panthers 53-man Roster

These undrafted rookies are looking to make their dreams come true

Schuyler Callihan

Three Cheap, Realistic Options for the Panthers Backfield

Carolina need to add to their depth at the running back position

Schuyler Callihan

Projected Depth Chart for the Carolina Offense

Taking a deeper look at what the Panthers offense may look like in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

JT2007

OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign Former XFL Lineman

Carolina continues to add much needed depth on the offensive line

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Roundtable: Discussing Thoughts on 2020 Draft Class

The guys chat about how they feel the Panthers draft class went

Schuyler Callihan

by

JT2007

Panthers Sign Former Temple, Baylor CB Derrek Thomas

The Panthers add another defensive back to their young secondary by signing CB Derrek Thomas who played for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.

Jack Duffy