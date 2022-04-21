A Panthers-49ers Trade That Makes Sense for Both Sides

The Carolina Panthers are a team on the fringe. With a blockbuster move, and the acquisition of a reliable quarterback, the Panthers could easily be a team who takes one of the Wildcard spots in the NFC.

What if the Panthers could pull off a noteworthy trade, as well as get an upgrade under center, in one fell swoop?

Enter the San Francisco 49ers, who find themselves with quite the dilemma. Not only have they yet to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, RB/WR Deebo Samuel has made it clear that he wants to be traded. Could the Panthers be the team who comes in and puts together a package deal to get the former Super Bowl quarterback and the do-it-all weapon? Here is what would factor into a deal getting done.

The Panthers would have to trade the No. 6 pick

This almost goes without saying, but if Carolina wants both Garoppolo and Samuel, they will have to give up the No. 6 overall pick in the draft.

While it has been speculated that they would use the pick on a quarterback, getting Garoppolo in return gets rid of the need for a new signal caller. Plus, none of these rookie quarterbacks are better than Garoppolo is right now. Malik Willis is undoubtedly more athletic and explosive with his feet, but his arm is very raw. Adding Garoppolo takes care of the quarterback position for at least a few seasons.

Plus, guys like Deebo Samuel don’t grow on trees. While he has reportedly stated that he wants to be a “pure receiver” rather than a running back-wide receiver hybrid, it is still clear that he brings a ton to the table as an offensive weapon. The No. 6 overall pick, amongst multiple other picks, will have to be part of the deal that would land the two 49ers.

The Panthers will have to trade one starter

On top of draft capital, Carolina will have to part ways with one of their stars on either side of the ball. The first name that comes to mind would be Brian Burns. He has yet to receive an extension from the Panthers, and there are questions on whether Carolina will extend the young edge rusher anytime soon. The 49ers would salivate at the thought of pairing Burns with Nick Bosa.

The other name that springs to mind is D.J. Moore. If the 49ers trade away a star receiver, they would love to get one in return. Moore has quietly been one of the best receivers in the NFL, specifically when lined up in the slot. He would thrive even more in a Kyle Shanahan scheme. While the 49ers wouldn’t exactly want to trade Samuel away, if they got either Burns or Moore in return, that would at least be medicine on the wound.

A trade of this caliber would help both teams. The Panthers would get an upgrade at the quarterback position, as well as his favorite target joining him to pair with a fantastic young defense, while the 49ers would get a top 10 pick and a young star to build their corps around going forward- everyone wins.