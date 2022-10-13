Al Holcomb Talks Being Promoted, Relationship with Steve Wilks, Rams Offense + More

Relationship with Steve Wilks

"Steve and I first came together in 2013 when I first came here to Carolina. I was a linebacker coach and we hit it off right away. Philosophically, we're in the same ballpark. How we coach the players, our attention to detail, how we prepare all of those things from a staffing standpoint, we just hit it off. Developed a great relationship inside the building and outside the building and then when he had the opportunity to go to Arizona, he kind of invited me to go with him and I took advantage of the opportunity. It's been a good journey. We've become pretty close."

How different the defense will look

"It's not so much really a difference. We're midseason. So the system we have in place is the system that we have in place and our players are comfortable within the system. So my job as the defensive coordinator is to make the players as comfortable as they can be so that they can play fast and execute at a high level."

Who will fill in at corner if Jaycee Horn can't play

"We have several guys that we've been rotating through. We're hopeful that Jaycee is available, so we'll have to see who would man that third spot."

Coaching CJ Henderson through his struggles

"It's just technique and at the top end of the route not worrying and just trusting your technique and executing. I know sometimes when the ball is in the air, dbs have a tendency to get unsettled a little bit or the receiver plays back into him but CJ is a really good player. As he continues to evolve, he will continue to improve his technique."

Frankie Luvu's development

"First of all, he plays with a tremendous amount of intensity and effort. So he makes plays that a lot of people might not make just because of his determination to make plays. He has a specific skill set that he can play off the ball, he can play on the ball."

Thoughts on LA's offense

"I see a really good football team. I know they've been dealing with some things up front particularly maybe with some injuries and things like that. But I see a team with a lot of really good skill players and a team that's going to be ready to play us."

Having another opportunity alongside Steve Wilks

"I'm excited about this opportunity. I haven't really had a chance to sit back and reflect on it. But there's 32 of these and I'm fortunate and blessed to be in a position to lead this unit right now."

More on the Rams offense

"They're primarily a three wide receiver offense that runs the ball. The quarterback, [Matthew] Stafford is a really good player. Obviously, Cooper Kupp and what he's done has been outstanding. Tight end [Tyler Higbee]. So, they have a lot of weapons, they spread you out, they condense the formations, they can do different things with shifts and motions to get you looking in other places. We have our hands full."

