All 53: CB C.J. Henderson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

CB C.J. Henderson

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 205

College: Florida

NFL Stats: 75 tackles, 8 PBUs, 1 INT

Projected 2022 Stats: 34 tackles, 4 PBUs, 2 INTs

Depth Chart Projection: No. 3 CB

Henderson spent much of last season with the Panthers just learning the playbook, the system, and his teammates. It wasn't until the tail end of the season where we saw him play full speed and looking comfortable while doing so. The coaching staff has been very pleased with the progress he's made this offseason and thinks very highly of him heading into 2022. If he lives up to his potential, the Panthers secondary will be one of the best in the NFL.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

The former first round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars hasn't come anywhere close to living up to the hype of a top 10 pick. There were a lot of questions about his passion for the game and his desire to play while with the Jaguars. It seems like he's in a much better state of mind since joining the Panthers and is all-in with football. The 2022 season will mark the first year of his NFL career in which he has a full understanding of the defense AND there aren't concerns over his love for the game.

