All 53: DE Marquis Haynes Sr. Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 235

College: Ole Miss

NFL Stats: 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 8 TFLs, 3 fumble recoveries

Projected 2022 Stats: 27 tackles, 5 TFLs, 5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Backup/3rd down pass rusher

Haynes will be asked to help replaced Haason Reddick's pass rushing production this upcoming season. Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow believe he is capable of stepping up to the plate and delivering. Although he hasn't seen a ton of playing time in the past, he was very productive when he was on the field. He produced a good pass rush win-rate and always seemed to be in the right spot.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Haynes is a lock to make the 53-man roster more so because of the lack of depth at the position more than anything. In my opinion, this is his make or break year. If he pieces together a solid season, he'll get a paid a nice lump of money to remain the starter in Carolina. If not, the Panthers will search for other veteran options moving forward.

