Skip to main content

All 53: DT Daviyon Nixon Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon.

DT Daviyon Nixon

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 305

College: Iowa

NFL Stats: 9 tackles, 2 QB hits, 0.5 sacks

Projected 2022 Stats: 18 tackles 3 QB hits, 2 sacks, 3.5 TFLs

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: 4th DT

Nixon really jumped out to me when I flipped on his tape following the draft last year. He's got great athleticism for his size and can really pressure the pocket. He'll offer more in pass rushing situations as a three-tech but needs to improve as a run stopper. Doesn't have a ton of versatility right now, but surely that's something Phil Snow will look to change this upcoming season. 

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

Nixon is coming off a rookie year in which he was banged up seemingly from the start. His first season in the NFL came to an abrupt end with a knee injury that he suffered in October. Assuming he passes his physical and there are no health concerns with him in 2022, he'll be on the active roster but will be in a limited role.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16956189_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Johnny Hekker Posts Funny Tweet About Giving Baker Mayfield His Jersey Number

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-07-11T192012.379
GM Report

Panthers GM Says It Will Be an 'Open Competition' for Starting QB Job

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_18183045_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Baker Mayfield Reveals Which Number He Will Wear with Panthers

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 1.17.59 PM
GM Report

WATCH: Scott Fitterer on Trading for Baker Mayfield

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
zoom_2
GM Report

WATCH: Baker Mayfield Introductory Press Conference

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_16745947_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: DT Bravvion Roy Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 12, 2022
USATSI_18497755_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What to Expect from the Panthers' Second-Year Players

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022
USATSI_17211678_168388579_lowres (4)
GM Report

Three Keys to a Winning Season for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022