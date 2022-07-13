All 53: DT Daviyon Nixon Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

DT Daviyon Nixon

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 305

College: Iowa

NFL Stats: 9 tackles, 2 QB hits, 0.5 sacks

Projected 2022 Stats: 18 tackles 3 QB hits, 2 sacks, 3.5 TFLs

Depth Chart Projection: 4th DT

Nixon really jumped out to me when I flipped on his tape following the draft last year. He's got great athleticism for his size and can really pressure the pocket. He'll offer more in pass rushing situations as a three-tech but needs to improve as a run stopper. Doesn't have a ton of versatility right now, but surely that's something Phil Snow will look to change this upcoming season.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

Nixon is coming off a rookie year in which he was banged up seemingly from the start. His first season in the NFL came to an abrupt end with a knee injury that he suffered in October. Assuming he passes his physical and there are no health concerns with him in 2022, he'll be on the active roster but will be in a limited role.

