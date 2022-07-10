Skip to main content

All 53: DT Derrick Brown Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

DT Derrick Brown

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 326

College: Auburn

NFL Stats: 75 tackles, 21 QB hits, 16 TFLs, 5 sacks

Projected 2022 Stats: 44 tackles, 12 QB hits 10 TFLs, 5 sacks

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

It seems like a waiting game at this point with Derrick Brown. I don't know when, but eventually he's going to breakout and live up to the hype of being a top ten pick. Is he going to become Vita Vea-good? Probably not, but he can still take a major leap forward. With the addition of Matt Ioannidis, this seems like a great chance for that breakout year to happen.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

It's not being talked about all that much but if Derrick Brown has a down year in 2022 or doesn't take much of a step forward, could his future with the team be in question? I think so. I mean, he will remain with the team through 2023 considering that's when his rookie deal expires, but a second contract may not be there if he doesn't start to make a big impact. As far as this year is concerned, he's got nothing to worry about. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-07-10T104752.959
GM Report

Hot Clicks: The Baker Trade, Plans for Sam, What's Next for Cam + More

By Schuyler Callihan33 minutes ago
USATSI_18497765_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Donte Jackson Explains Why He Gave the Panthers His 'Undivided Attention' in Free Agency

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_16998826_168388579_lowres
GM Report

One Panthers Receiver Who is Flying Under the Radar

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
USATSI_16740674_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: DE Marquis Haynes Sr. Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_17164890_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

What’s Next for Cam Newton?

By Blake JohnsonJul 8, 2022
USATSI_16788732_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: DE Yetur Gross-Matos Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 8, 2022
USATSI_15407362_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Emmanuel Acho Believes Browns Will 'Regret' Trading Baker Mayfield

By Schuyler CallihanJul 8, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-07-08T102846.452
GM Report

Robbie Anderson Reiterates His Stance on Baker Mayfield

By Schuyler CallihanJul 8, 2022