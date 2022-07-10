All 53: DT Derrick Brown Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

DT Derrick Brown

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 326

College: Auburn

NFL Stats: 75 tackles, 21 QB hits, 16 TFLs, 5 sacks

Projected 2022 Stats: 44 tackles, 12 QB hits 10 TFLs, 5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

It seems like a waiting game at this point with Derrick Brown. I don't know when, but eventually he's going to breakout and live up to the hype of being a top ten pick. Is he going to become Vita Vea-good? Probably not, but he can still take a major leap forward. With the addition of Matt Ioannidis, this seems like a great chance for that breakout year to happen.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

It's not being talked about all that much but if Derrick Brown has a down year in 2022 or doesn't take much of a step forward, could his future with the team be in question? I think so. I mean, he will remain with the team through 2023 considering that's when his rookie deal expires, but a second contract may not be there if he doesn't start to make a big impact. As far as this year is concerned, he's got nothing to worry about.

