All 53: DT Matt Ioannidis Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis.

DE Matt Ioannidis

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 310

College: Temple

NFL Stats: 175 tackles, 59 QB hits, 25 TFLs, 24.5 sacks

Projected 2022 Stats: 44 tackles, 13 QB hits, 8 TFLs, 5.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Ioannidis, when healthy, is considered one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL. If you take out the 2020 season where he only played in three games, he has registered 23 sacks in five seasons. His presence will give the Panthers a respectable interior duo and it will help Derrick Brown immensely. 

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Ioannidis is only on a one-year deal, but if he can play in 14+ games and produces, you can expect the Panthers to be heavily interested in bringing him back on say, a two-year deal. I think it's safe to say he will be an immediate upgrade over DaQuan Jones.

