All 53: LB Julian Stanford Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

LB Julian Stanford

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 230

College: Wagner

NFL Stats: 117 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 QB hit, 1 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Projected 2022 Stats: 14 tackles

Depth Chart Projection: Backup/special teamer

Stanford doesn't offer much as a linebacker but Carolina doesn't need him to. He's a quality special teamer who has made his career on that side of the ball. Matt Rhule complimented his improvements on defense last year but unless there are multiple injuries, he won't see 10% of the defensive snaps.

53-Man Roster Status: 50/50

Stanford is one of the Panthers' best special teams players, so I would be a little shocked to see him not make the cut. However, if a younger linebacker like Kamal Martin or Aaron Mosby were to show out in training camp on both defense and special teams, Stanford could get bumped out.

