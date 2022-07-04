Skip to main content

All 53: OL Cade Mays Profile + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Cade Mays.

OL Cade Mays

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 324

College: Tennessee

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: N/A

Depth Chart Projection: Backup guard

I have a hard time figuring out exactly where Mays will spend the majority of his rookie season considering he has lined up at all five positions during OTAs and minicamp. His versatility is impressive but the fact that he can play all five positions with consistency is what will give him an opportunity to contribute, especially if/when an injury occurs.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

Sixth round picks aren't guaranteed to make the 53-man cut but the Panthers could really use some depth on the offensive line and when you have a guy like Mays who can be a backup at several different spots, it's a valuable thing to have. His versatility will give him the upper edge of making the roster over someone else who just plays one spot. 

