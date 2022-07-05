Skip to main content

All 53: OL Michael Jordan Profile + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Michael Jordan.

OL Michael Jordan

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 315

College: Ohio State

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: N/A

Depth Chart Projection: Backup guard

Jordan had a rough start with Carolina a year ago but once he figured things out, he turned out to be one of the team's best interior linemen. I know, that's not saying much, but hey, at least it means he wasn't terrible. Given the additions made to the roster, I don't see Jordan in the starting lineup but he will likely be the first or second guy off the bench if someone were to go down with an injury.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

I'm not 100% sure how many linemen the Panthers will keep on the 53-man roster, but the coaching staff has been very complimentary of Jordan since he was inserted into the starting lineup last season. He won't be guaranteed a spot, but I'd say the odds of him making the cut are in his favor.

