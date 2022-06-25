All 53: OT Taylor Moton Profile + Expected Role

RT Taylor Moton

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 291

College: Western Michigan

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: N/A

Depth Chart Projection: Starting RT

Moton got paid last offseason and deservedly so. Unfortunately, he didn't have his best season in the NFL but some of that could have been because of the supporting cast along the offensive line and flirting with flipping over to the left side at one point. It wasn't a terrible year by any means. He was still the most consistent player the Panthers had up front and y far, but with Austin Corbett anchored to his left in 2022, I think we'll see Moton develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Moton's job is safe for years to come. Scott Fitterer and co. believe he could be the best right tackle in the entire NFL at some point. If Ikem Ekwonu develops on the left side, the Panthers could have one of the best offensive tackle tandems in the league.

