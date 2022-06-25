Skip to main content

All 53: OT Taylor Moton Profile + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

RT Taylor Moton

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 291

College: Western Michigan

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: N/A

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: Starting RT

Moton got paid last offseason and deservedly so. Unfortunately, he didn't have his best season in the NFL but some of that could have been because of the supporting cast along the offensive line and flirting with flipping over to the left side at one point. It wasn't a terrible year by any means. He was still the most consistent player the Panthers had up front and y far, but with Austin Corbett anchored to his left in 2022, I think we'll see Moton develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Moton's job is safe for years to come. Scott Fitterer and co. believe he could be the best right tackle in the entire NFL at some point. If Ikem Ekwonu develops on the left side, the Panthers could have one of the best offensive tackle tandems in the league.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17403995_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: OT Cameron Erving Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
USATSI_17208471_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers HC Matt Rhule Has Highest Odds to be Fired in 2022

By Schuyler CallihanJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18497766_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: LT Ikem Ekwonu Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 23, 2022
USATSI_15236316_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Four Free Agents the Panthers Should Consider Signing

By Schuyler CallihanJun 22, 2022
IMG_9736
GM Report

3 Reasons to be Optimistic About Panthers' Offense

By Schuyler CallihanJun 22, 2022
USATSI_14094779_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: TE Stephen Sullivan Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 22, 2022
USATSI_18541878_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Robbie Anderson Will Have 'A Ton of Production' in Ben McAdoo's Offense

By Schuyler CallihanJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18428365_168388579_lowres
GM Report

QB Options in the 2023 Draft for the Carolina Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanJun 21, 2022