Skip to main content

All 53: RB Christian McCaffrey Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

A brief look at Carolina Panthers RB.

RB Christian McCaffrey

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 205

College: Stanford

NFL Stats: 781 carries, 3,587 yards, 30 TDs | 357 receptions, 3,015 yards, 17 TDs

Projected 2022 Stats: 214 carries, 1,022 yards, 8 TDs | 68 receptions, 674 yards, 5 TDs

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best running back in all of football. With the number of injuries he sustained over the past two seasons, I expect the Panthers to do a much better job of taking some of the workload off of his plate. They began this plan a year ago by drafting Chuba Hubbard and then further added to the depth of the RB room by adding D'Onta Foreman who can be the "thumper" in short-yardage situations. They'll take some snaps away from him, but at the end of the day, they know they need him on the field as much as humanly possible. 

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

No, McCaffrey isn't going to be traded to Buffalo or anywhere else, so, yes, he will be on the 53-man roster. Not much else to say here about that. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17424966_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

What to Expect from Terrace Marshall Jr. in Year Two

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_18497779_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Where the Panthers Sit in Peter King's NFL Power Rankings

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_18497768_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Ten Final Thoughts + Observations of Panthers OTAs

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_18497806_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Sam Darnold's Best Day, Terrace Marshall Making Plays + More

By Schuyler CallihanJun 8, 2022
USATSI_17413033_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Cam Newton Admits to Putting Himself in 'F***ed Up Situations'

By Schuyler CallihanJun 8, 2022
IMG_9652
GM Report

All 53: QB Matt Corral Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 8, 2022
zoom_0
GM Report

WATCH: Phil Snow Press Conference 6/8

By Schuyler CallihanJun 8, 2022
USATSI_16621591_168388579_lowres (2)
News

Carolina Panthers Announce New Broadcast Partnership

By Schuyler CallihanJun 7, 2022