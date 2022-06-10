All 53: RB Christian McCaffrey Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

RB Christian McCaffrey

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 205

College: Stanford

NFL Stats: 781 carries, 3,587 yards, 30 TDs | 357 receptions, 3,015 yards, 17 TDs

Projected 2022 Stats: 214 carries, 1,022 yards, 8 TDs | 68 receptions, 674 yards, 5 TDs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best running back in all of football. With the number of injuries he sustained over the past two seasons, I expect the Panthers to do a much better job of taking some of the workload off of his plate. They began this plan a year ago by drafting Chuba Hubbard and then further added to the depth of the RB room by adding D'Onta Foreman who can be the "thumper" in short-yardage situations. They'll take some snaps away from him, but at the end of the day, they know they need him on the field as much as humanly possible.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

No, McCaffrey isn't going to be traded to Buffalo or anywhere else, so, yes, he will be on the 53-man roster. Not much else to say here about that.

