Skip to main content

All 53: S Juston Burris Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris.

S Juston Burris

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 210

College: North Carolina State

NFL Stats: 147 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 QB hits, 19 PBUs, 5 INTs

Projected 2022 Stats: 26 tackles, 2 PBUs

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Burris has been a solid starter for the Panthers in each of the past two seasons, but has battled some injuries along the way. With Xavier Woods now in the fold, Burris will be relegated to a backup role, which will make the Panthers safety room much deeper. 

53-Man Roster Status: 50/50

Despite being a starter over the last two years and being a six-year veteran, I don't think Burris's roster spot is completely safe. There are a ton of bodies back there and many of whom are much younger. He's going to need to stay healthy first and foremost throughout the preseason and show out on top of that

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18768751_168388579_lowres
News

Timeline Revealed for Keith Taylor Jr. to Return to Practice

By Schuyler Callihan13 hours ago
USATSI_18768901_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: One Corner is Out, a Tight End Impressing, O-Line Needs Work + More

By Schuyler Callihan14 hours ago
USATSI_17464719_168388579_lowres (4)
GM Report

Panthers Sign CB Devin Jones

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_16895407_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Announce 2022 Jersey Schedule

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_18768748_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: S Xavier Woods Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_18781949_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Early Camp Takeaways + Does Corral Deserve a Shot?

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_18783704_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Passing Rushing Need, Horn Returns, Guardian Caps + More

By Schuyler CallihanAug 1, 2022 1:37 PM EDT
USATSI_18782606_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Deshaun Watson Suspended Six Games

By Schuyler CallihanAug 1, 2022 10:38 AM EDT