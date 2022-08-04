All 53: S Kenny Robinson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

S Kenny Robinson

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 202

College: West Virginia

NFL Stats: 18 tackles

Projected 2022 Stats: 22 tackles, 2 PBU, 1 INT

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Robinson has really good coverage skills and you can credit that to his days of playing wide receiver in high school. There was actually some debate as to which side of the ball he would play on in college heading into his senior year of high school, but ultimately settled in on defense. Opportunities will remain limited, especially with the addition of Xavier Woods but more will be expected of him heading into year three with the team.

53-Man Roster Status: 50/50

The safety room is a bit crowded, but I do think Robinson makes the roster. He's seen a fair amount of reps with the ones and twos during training camp. When they split to two fields, he typically stays on the side where the ones and twos are versus where the scout team/rookies are at. I'd give him more than a 50% chance to make the roster, but you never know.

