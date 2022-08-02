Skip to main content

All 53: S Xavier Woods Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods.

S Xavier Woods

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 204

College: Louisiana Tech

NFL Stats: 355 tackles, 6 QB hits, 5 TFLs, 28 PBUs, 8 INTs, 5 forced fumbles

Projected 2022 Stats: 89 tackles, 9 PBUs, 2 INTs

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

The Panthers finally have another experienced, talented safety to go with Jeremy Chinn in the back end. The addition of Woods may not be a flashy signing, but it may end up being the team's best free agent move this offseason. He's an elite communicator and knows how to play the ball in the air. More importantly, his presence will allow Chinn to play more freely and aggressive.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

We all know Woods doesn't have to worry about a roster spot but I do wonder that with him now on board, if it limits the number of safeties the team will keep on the active roster. There are about five or six bodies that could vie for a roster spot but given he and Chinn's durability, there may not be a need to add three other safeties to this roster.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18781949_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Early Camp Takeaways + Does Corral Deserve a Shot?

By Schuyler Callihan10 minutes ago
USATSI_18783704_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Passing Rushing Need, Horn Returns, Guardian Caps + More

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
USATSI_18782606_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Deshaun Watson Suspended Six Games

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_18497756_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Activate CB Jaycee Horn from PUP List

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_18782074_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Plan for QBs, Position Battles, Madden Ratings + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 31, 2022 10:35 AM EDT
USATSI_18783808_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Robbie Anderson Gives Explanation to Changing the Spelling of His Name

By Schuyler CallihanJul 31, 2022 9:49 AM EDT
USATSI_18781853_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Jaycee Horn Update, Shi Smith Flashing, Corral Reps + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 31, 2022 9:18 AM EDT
USATSI_18769081_168388579_lowres
GM Report

How to Watch Day Four of Panthers Training Camp

By Schuyler CallihanJul 30, 2022 10:38 AM EDT