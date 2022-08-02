All 53: S Xavier Woods Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

S Xavier Woods

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 204

College: Louisiana Tech

NFL Stats: 355 tackles, 6 QB hits, 5 TFLs, 28 PBUs, 8 INTs, 5 forced fumbles

Projected 2022 Stats: 89 tackles, 9 PBUs, 2 INTs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

The Panthers finally have another experienced, talented safety to go with Jeremy Chinn in the back end. The addition of Woods may not be a flashy signing, but it may end up being the team's best free agent move this offseason. He's an elite communicator and knows how to play the ball in the air. More importantly, his presence will allow Chinn to play more freely and aggressive.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

We all know Woods doesn't have to worry about a roster spot but I do wonder that with him now on board, if it limits the number of safeties the team will keep on the active roster. There are about five or six bodies that could vie for a roster spot but given he and Chinn's durability, there may not be a need to add three other safeties to this roster.

