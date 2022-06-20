All 53: TE Ian Thomas Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

TE Ian Thomas

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 260

College: Indiana

NFL Stats: 90 receptions, 802 yards, 4 TDs

Projected 2022 Stats: 19 receptions, 172 yards

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Ian Thomas has developed into one of the better blocking tight ends in the league and spending time with Chris Manhertz probably helped him in that regard. He's never been much of a threat in the passing game, dating back to his collegiate days at Indiana. That said, we could see him more involved in Ben McAdoo's offense considering he likes to heavily target tight ends. His production will remain about the same as I see Tommy Tremble taking over as TE1 halfway through the season.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

I truly thought the Panthers would consider letting Thomas walk in free agency this offseason. It was a fairly deep tight end free agent class and Thomas hadn't done enough to earn a second contract, in my opinion. It just so happens that the Panthers signed him to a three-year, $16.9 million extension. In my opinion, that's a little rich considering what he's done to this point.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.