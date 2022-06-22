All 53: TE Stephen Sullivan Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

TE Stephen Sullivan

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 248

College: LSU

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: 5 receptions, 23 yards

Depth Chart Projection: No. 3

With Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble eating up the majority of the offensive snaps, Sullivan will be mainly used in 13 and 23 personnel groupings. He'll add some value on special teams as well. Just don't expect many balls to be thrown in his direction while lined up on offense.

53-Man Roster Status: 50/50

The battle for the third tight end spot is going to be really interesting. With Gio Ricci working almost exclusively at fullback, the battle will be between Sullivan, Colin Thompson, and UDFA Jared Scott. Of the three, the only one that Matt Rhule has even mentioned (unprompted) has been Sullivan. He likes the way he;'s developing as both a blocker and a receiver. I'll give him the edge for now.

