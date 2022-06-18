Skip to main content

All 53: WR Brandon Zylstra Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers WR Brandon Zylstra.

WR Brandon Zylstra

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 215

College: Concordia-Moorhead

NFL Stats: 30 receptions, 414 yards, 1 TD

Projected 2022 Stats: 22 receptions, 252 yards

Depth Chart Projection: Rotational/depth receiver

Brandon Zylstra isn't going to be a go-to threat by any means, but he's one of Matt Rhule's favorite players and it's not hard to see why. He gives maximum effort and has a level of toughness to him that a lot of receivers don't possess. He's a great special teams player that has developed his game as a receiver. 

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

The Panthers could add to the wide receiver room between now and the start of the regular season, but I doubt it would impact Zylstra's chances of making the 53-man cut. He's too valuable on special teams to not be on the active roster and he proved last year that if needed, he can make plays in the passing game in critical situations. 

