All 53: WR Rashard Higgins Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

A closer look at Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rashard Higgins.

WR Rashard Higgins

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 198

College: Colorado State

NFL Stats: 137 receptions, 1,890 yards, 12 TDs

Projected 2022 Stats: 22 receptions, 294 yards, 0 TDs

Depth Chart Projection: No. 4

There were many who thought that Rashard Higgins would be a quality complementary receiver in the NFL for a long time. Unfortunately, inconsistency and the inability to shake his issue with drops have led to him being more of an afterthought in the passing game. A new opportunity awaits him in Carolina, but with Terrace Marshall Jr. expected to take a step in his development, Higgins will likely have a very limited role in the offense. 

53-Man Roster Status: Semi-Lock

Last year, the Panthers signed former Seahawks receiver David Moore to a two-year deal but never made it out of training camp with the team. I'm not saying this could be the same end result for Higgins, but he's not a game-changing receiver and if Terrace Marshall shows major promise in the preseason, there's no guarantee that he will be on the roster come Week 1.

