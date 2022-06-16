All 53: WR Rashard Higgins Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

WR Rashard Higgins

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 198

College: Colorado State

NFL Stats: 137 receptions, 1,890 yards, 12 TDs

Projected 2022 Stats: 22 receptions, 294 yards, 0 TDs

Depth Chart Projection: No. 4

There were many who thought that Rashard Higgins would be a quality complementary receiver in the NFL for a long time. Unfortunately, inconsistency and the inability to shake his issue with drops have led to him being more of an afterthought in the passing game. A new opportunity awaits him in Carolina, but with Terrace Marshall Jr. expected to take a step in his development, Higgins will likely have a very limited role in the offense.

53-Man Roster Status: Semi-Lock

Last year, the Panthers signed former Seahawks receiver David Moore to a two-year deal but never made it out of training camp with the team. I'm not saying this could be the same end result for Higgins, but he's not a game-changing receiver and if Terrace Marshall shows major promise in the preseason, there's no guarantee that he will be on the roster come Week 1.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.