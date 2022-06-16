All 53: WR Rashard Higgins Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role
WR Rashard Higgins
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 198
College: Colorado State
NFL Stats: 137 receptions, 1,890 yards, 12 TDs
Projected 2022 Stats: 22 receptions, 294 yards, 0 TDs
Depth Chart Projection: No. 4
There were many who thought that Rashard Higgins would be a quality complementary receiver in the NFL for a long time. Unfortunately, inconsistency and the inability to shake his issue with drops have led to him being more of an afterthought in the passing game. A new opportunity awaits him in Carolina, but with Terrace Marshall Jr. expected to take a step in his development, Higgins will likely have a very limited role in the offense.
53-Man Roster Status: Semi-Lock
Last year, the Panthers signed former Seahawks receiver David Moore to a two-year deal but never made it out of training camp with the team. I'm not saying this could be the same end result for Higgins, but he's not a game-changing receiver and if Terrace Marshall shows major promise in the preseason, there's no guarantee that he will be on the roster come Week 1.
