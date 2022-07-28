All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Recap of Day 2

Another practice is in the books. Here are a few thoughts I wrote down throughout the day.

Mixed bag for Baker

No one is expecting Baker Mayfield to come in firing on all cylinders considering he is still in the early stages of learning the offense. He had a couple of really good throws to DJ Moore, one that he perfectly placed in between the corner and a safety crashing down. It would have went for six, but they blew the whistle to get a few more plays in on that series. He did some really good work in the red zone, hitting DJ Moore time after time.

Completed 12 of 16 pass attempts.

Safe Sam

Looking at Darnold's numbers, he was sharp. However, it wasn't all that impressive with most of his pass attempts being check downs and passes out to the flat; a lot of what we saw on Wednesday as well. To his credit, he is making the right decisions and has yet to really put the ball in harms way. He's taking what the defense is giving him rather than trying to force something that's not there. At some point, I'd like to see Darnold take more shots down the field. He did have one down the sideline to Derek Wright that went for a touchdown.

Completed 12 of 15 pass attempts

Donte Jackson is locked in

When some guys get a nice, big contract they lose focus a little bit and the production that helped lead to a shiny contract isn't as consistent as it once was. It's early, but Donte Jackson is as locked in as ever. He's going 100% every rep and was very active getting his hands on at least three passes, maybe four. On a fade to the back pylon, Jackson locked up Robbie Anderson and let him know about it afterwards. His energy was unmatched today.

Tough day for Parchment

The undrafted rookie out of Florida State took a step in the wrong direction, dropping three passes. Two of the three came on consecutive plays that were put right on the money. He's a long shot to make the active roster, but if he wants a spot on the practice squad he'll need to flush today's practice quickly.

Tight ends are getting involved

Tommy Tremble, Colin Thompson, Giovanni Ricci, Josh Babicz, and Ian Thomas have all made plays over the first two days in 7 on 7's. We know Ben McAdoo loves to utilize the tight end in the passing game, so it'll be interesting to see how those guys look when the pads come on.

