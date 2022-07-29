All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Recap of Day 3

Baker wins day three by a hair

Sometimes the numbers don't tell the full story and that was the case for today's practice. I had Sam Darnold finishing 9/17 and Baker Mayfield going 12/19. Darnold had a couple of really good deep balls downfield, one of which would have went for a touchdown but Chris Westry was flagged for defensive pass interference in coverage of DJ Moore. There were a few drops that hurt Darnold's numbers too.

As for Mayfield, it was the best he looked so far. Didn't miss on as many throws and went 6/7 in the two-minute offense, setting up a field goal for Zane Gonzalez. For the most part, both quarterbacks have done a really nice job of protecting the football which is a good thing to see after last year.

Two long shots standing out at receiver

The Panthers have a ton of bodies at receiver but there isn't really any room for any of the C.J. Saunders's and Derek Wright's of the world to make the roster despite having a good start to camp. Both Saunders and Wright have been go-to targets in the underneath game and in checkdown circumstances. If Shi Smith continues to have the camp he's been having, there won't be any room for another receiver.

Back to 90

Following Friday's practice, the team worked out free agent cornerback Duke Dawson and signed him to a contract. The decision to bring in another corner was made after Jaycee Horn was placed on the active PUP list and Rashaan Melvin decided to retire. Dawson, a former 2nd round pick of the New England Patriots did not play in 2021.

Taking it easy with CMC

Running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice today, but there's no reason to worry - at least yet. This was a scheduled day off for him as they look to limit his workload leading up to the season. Matt Rhule said they didn't want him going four straight days, so since he'll be participating in tomorrow's practice for Back Together Saturday, they gave him today off.

