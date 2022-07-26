All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Report Day

Each day throughout Panthers training camp, I will jot down some thoughts on practice, position battles, and much more in our daily training camp notebook. With it being report day, we will let the players take the floor. So, here are a few quotes from the players that were made available to the media.

DJ Moore

RE: Baker Mayfield vs Sam Darnold

"I'll let y'all be the judge of that. I threw with them in the draft process, but it's been so much turnaround going from college to now. I don't really care how the ball comes out just as long as it gets there."

RE: Studying the playbook

"Even when we got away from it for a week, I went back and tried to look and I was like, whew. We had tests and halfway through I was like eh, I can't focus right now on this. I need to relax. It was real hard, but once you get in the flow of it, it's cool."

RE: Robbie Anderson

Robbie is the kind of guy that he's going to go harder and prove everybody wrong. That's my guy. He's going to be ready for camp, be ready for the season and ball out."

Jeremy Chinn

RE: Going good to great on defense

"It looks like taking the ball away. The turnover margin last year was not where we wanted it to be. So this year, taking the ball away is definitely the next step. For me, personally as well."

RE: Having more confidence this year

"Everybody has bought in. It's our third year of kind of the new era, so we're just ready to get to it. We feel like our time is now. We feel like we've got all the pieces we need here. Now it's just time to put it all together.

Brady Christensen

RE: What position he'll see most of his reps at

"I'm just excited to get out there tomorrow and go play wherever they put me. I'm going to go out there and compete. My goal is to get a starting job. We've got a lot of guys on the offensive line, a lot depth. The competition is going to be awesome."

RE: Rhule calling him one of the best players on the team

"It gives me a lot of confidence. That's the goal, to get a lot of confidence from your coaches in that they can put you out there and trust you to make your plays. And that's who's going to play, the guys that they trust the most. That's half the battle is being where you need to be and doing what you need to do."

Christian McCaffrey

RE: Health

"Yeah, I changed up some stuff here and there but I'll be ready to roll. I feel great. I feel the best I've ever felt and I'm ready to go."

RE: Getting comfortable at the dorm

"My room looks nice. I brought my rug. Have to make sure you step on a comfortable rug in the morning. I've got a lot of stuff in my room, I've got to be honest. Definitely a boojie room and I'll say probably the boojiest room on the team. I like to come back to my room and make it comfortable. It looks like half of a treatment room and half of a Four Seasons room.

Matt Corral

RE: Mindset heading into camp

"I'm just going to pout my best foot forward and let the cards fall where they fall. I'm going to compete and try to get the starting job and whatever that takes, I'm going to do."

RE: Having two veteran QBs to learn from

"Just taking in as much information as I can. If I feel like it's not going to work for me, I'm not going to do it. I'm going to stick to being me and what works for me. But I'm definitely going to take some stuff from Sam and Baker for sure."

Sam Darnold

RE: Thoughts on Panthers trading for Mayfield

"For me, it's just keeping my head down and continuing to work and continuing to learn the system. Competition is always healthy and me and Baker [Mayfield] are going to compete and have a good time doing it."

RE: Relationship with Baker

"Me and Baker are cool. I'm sure when things start rolling in training camp, it's going to be fun. We're going to compete and have fun with it but at the end of the day, it's business and we both take our craft and what we do very seriously. Off the field and all of that stuff, me and Baker are really cool."

RE: Why he reached out to Baker Mayfield

"Like I said, it's important to have healthy competition. And I don't think anyone here likes feeling awkward or being in an awkward situation. When I heard the news, I took a couple days to decompress and absorb all the information that I could. Then I reached out to Baker and told him about the throwing session that we had. Me and him have been very cordial. It's been very good so far."

RE: Not demanding a trade

"First of all, I'm not in the position to be able to do that and that's just not who I am."

Derrick Brown

RE: Plan during the offseason

"I'm feeling good. For me, it was just getting as much cardio as I could before coming down here and eating clean preparing for this camp."

RE: Going from good to great

"Doing my job at the highest level and doing everything I can to help this defense. Just play my role."

