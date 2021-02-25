Analyzing the Top 10 Picks of Mel Kiper's Mock Draft 2.0

Thursday morning, ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his 2nd mock draft which had a ton of changes from his initial mock.

Kiper's Top 10 projections:

1. Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence

2. Falcons (Trade with NYJ) - QB Zach Wilson

3. Dolphins - WR DeVonta Smith

4. Jets (Trade with ATL) - TE Kyle Pitts

5. Bengals - OT Penei Sewell

6. Eagles - WR Ja'Marr Chase

7. 49ers (Trade with DET) - QB Justin Fields

8. Panthers - QB Mac Jones

9. Patriots (Trade with DEN) - QB Trey Lance

10. Cowboys - CB Patrick Surtain II

My analysis of Kiper's projections:

I don't see the New York Jets moving out of the No. 2 spot. I'm not sure that they are sold on Sam Darnold, which leads me to believe that they will select a quarterback, likely BYU's Zach Wilson. If the Jets do move back, what does drafting TE Kyle Pitts do for them? Their biggest need aside from quarterback is the offensive line. Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell is a prospect they can't pass on.

The mock trade with the 49ers moving up to take Justin Fields is a little surprising. Jimmy Garoppolo is due a ton of money and although they may be ready to move on from him, I'm not so sure that anybody is going to be willing to take on his contract. Someone may take a chance on Jimmy G but it's going to take him getting dealt for San Francisco to take Fields.

Finally, the Carolina Panthers pick. I get that head coach Matt Rhule and Mac Jones seemed to establish quite the relationship at the Reese's Senior Bowl but I'm still not sold on picking him at No. 8, at least not yet. If anything, this could be an opportunity for Carolina to trade down a couple of spots and acquire more picks and still select Jones if they so choose. However, if the Panthers stay at No. 8, I don't see them choosing Mac Jones over Trey Lance. Matt Rhule's offense would benefit from having a mobile quarterback, which is something Jones lacks.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.