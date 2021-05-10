Another QB Heading to Carolina?

The Panthers are still looking to add to the quarterback room.

After passing on Ohio State's Justin Fields in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it became apparent that Carolina would come out of the draft without another quarterback. However, that has not stopped head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer from looking around to further add competition behind Sam Darnold.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Panthers have invited quarterback Kevin Thomson to rookie minicamp (May 14th-16th) for a tryout.

Thomson began his career at UNLV where he redshirted, then transferred to become the starter at Sacramento State. In three years there, he tossed for 6,424 yards, 52 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and completed 57.3% of his passes. His final year at Sacramento State was his best in which he threw for 3,216 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. Following the season, Thomson was named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Big Sky, HERO Sports First Team All-American, Phil Steele Second Team All-American, Associated Press Third Team All-American, and STATS Perform Third Team All-American.

Thomson then made the decision to transfer to Washington for his senior year but did not see any game action and went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

