REPORT: Baker Mayfield Expected to Miss Time with Ankle Injury

The Carolina Panthers will not only have a new coach leading the team this week in Los Angeles but will also have a new starting quarterback as Baker Mayfield is expected to miss some time due to a high-ankle sprain, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With Sam Darnold still working his way back from his own ankle injury, P.J. Walker will take over at the position. Walker is 2-0 as a starter in the NFL, defeating the Detroit Lions 20-0 in 2020 and the Arizona Cardinals 34-10. In those two games, Walker completed 46-of-63 passes for 425 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

The Panthers are likely to elevate Jacob Eason from the practice squad to serve as Walker's backup.

