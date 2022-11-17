Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore's Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More

Baltimore's ability to take the ball away

"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."

If the offense has changed since the last time Baker Mayfield started at quarterback

"The weather has turned and when the weather turns, the game changes and we've had a chance to build into that with the way we've been playing with our big guys. So, the offense has changed a little bit. We believe we found our identity. We want to play physical. We want to play heavy-handed. Get our backs the ball and when we have the chance, get the ball on the perimeter a little bit. We're just going insert Baker in there and let him go out and get him ready to go win the game."

How the o-line has played

"It's hard to talk about one without talking about the others. They're all side-by-side in there and they all work together as a unit and good communication from [Bradley] Bozeman really helps everybody else play fast."

Importance of Ian Thomas in the offense

"Pound for pound, he's one of the better blockers in this game. He gets matched up a lot of times. Teams will put big ends out there, some heavy bodies on him. He'll play physical, heavy-handed with those guys and he'll battle with those guys. He'll give you a lot of effort. He's the ultimate team guy. He allows you to go out there and have success running the ball. Some teams have to hide those guys a little bit. With Ian, we don't. We put him out there front and center and he has no problem stepping up to the task."

Development of Terrace Marshall Jr.

"Again, I go back to OTAs with Terrace. OTAs, he was having a hell of a camp, right? He was here everyday, he was working hard. He's a smart, conscientious guy. He asks great questions. It's important to him. And he got nicked up in camp and really that's what happened. He's a younger play and he needed to take a little time to get healthy and get some reps underneath him before he had a chance to go play again. I mean it was no shot against Terrace and his work ethic and him as a football player. He was just a young player that needed to get back healthy and get reps to get the opportunity that he's got now and he's taking advantage of it."

When he first saw Terrace Marshall

"Obviously, I looked at him coming out of LSU. They had a lot of good players coming out of LSU at that time, but he was certainly one of them. They had a talented group - one of the better ones you'll probably see historically. I was certainly aware of him coming out."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.