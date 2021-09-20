Betting Odds for Panthers at Texans

Carolina is expected to start 3-0 with a win over the Texans.

The Carolina Panthers are off to a 2-0 start after wins over the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. In just a few days, the Panthers are likely to move to 3-0 after Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans.

Texans' starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday's game against Cleveland with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss Thursday's game. Rookie Davis Mills is slated to get the start.

The Panthers defense has been fierce through two games and has applied a ton of pressure on the quarterback. They recorded six sacks and 10 QB hits on Zach Wilson and followed that up with four sacks and 11 QB hits on Jameis Winston. Those stats make you feel for Mills considering this will be his first NFL start.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Panthers have opened as 7.5-point favorites. The total currently sits at 43.5.

Carolina Panthers trends

Carolina is 4-1 in last 5 ATS

The total has gone UNDER in each of the last five games

Carolina is 7-0 ATS in last 7 road games

Carolina is 5-2 ATS in last 7 games in September

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Carolina's last 7 games played in week 3

Houston Texans trends

Houston is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Houston's last 5 games

Houston is 1-6 SU in their last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston's last 5 games against Carolina

Houston is 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Thursday

