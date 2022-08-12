Bozeman to be a Key Piece of 'Much Improved' Panthers O-Line

Improving the offensive line was at the very top of Panthers GM Scott Fitterer's to-do list this offseason. Having 12 different starting combinations along the unit didn't help, but the problem was none of those combinations worked. Aside from the dependable Taylor Moton at right tackle, the Panthers' offensive line was about as useful as a two-dollar bill.

Speaking of dollar bills, Fitterer threw $2.8 million of them at free agent Bradley Bozeman to help bring stability to the interior of the line, which is where the most leakage occurred in 2021. Bozeman played both center and guard during his time in Baltimore and took reps at both spots back in the spring.

With the season just around the corner, the coaching staff has settled on leaving him at center, which is the position he feels most comfortable at. “I feel like I bring my best attributes to the team at center," said Bozeman. "I just feel like that’s kind of where I shine. You know, I think I’m a capable guard, I think I could play it if it came down to it, but I really think I bring all of my chips to the table when I’m moved in at center. That’s the only place I’ve been working is at center.”

Throughout the past two weeks, Bozeman has split time with the ones and twos along with returning center Pat Elflein, who also has position flexibility. Elflein has a slight edge in reps running with the ones, meaning if Bozeman is going to land in the starting lineup, he's going to have to earn it. The competition at quarterback gets the most attention, but really, there's healthy competition all over the roster and it's only going to make this team better.

“Everybody is competing at a really high level," Bozeman said. "The intensity is way up and everybody is trying to get after it in a positive way, just that competitiveness in everyone. It has been a little warm, but it’s been good for us just pushing through the heat. Just trying to stay consistent. Just trying to work on technique when things get really hot during the day and days get long, so it has been really good.

“I think our room is highly talented. There’s a lot of depth in a lot of different areas, a lot of really good football players. If it was me making the decisions up top, whew, they’re going to have a really hard time making them. But yeah these guys have been competing their butts off, you know putting in the work, trying to do extra and doing the little things right. It has been really good.”

Of course we can't truly judge how improved the o-line really is until we get to the regular season, but there's reason to believe that the unit is night and day from what it was a year ago. It's one thing to sign quality free agents and draft potentially the best offensive tackle in the draft, but you have to have a well-respected coach that can get the most out of each player and new offensive line coach James Campen has done just that.

“He’s pretty cool-headed. He’s going to make sure we’re working. I think everyone respects him and I think that’s the main reason he can stay pretty calm for the most part. He can definitely get after you, but he keeps that level head and just makes sure we’re getting in the right work. But I think that’s just because of the high respect we have for him. Coach Campen has been awesome off the field. He’s a character, he’s funny, he’s cutting up, messing with people, you know it’s fun, it’s good. He’s a great man and a great coach.”

The respect between Campen and Bozeman is mutual. Campen had a lot of good things to say about his center and mentioned how much value he adds to this group up front.

“First and foremost, you’re adding a guy who has been starting for three years. He’s started at guard, he started at center for the past two. He brings instant credibility and toughness to the inside three. There’s going to be a lot of guys competing at a lot of different positions but the things that he brings and the things that he helps are the intangibles. Work ethic, toughness, come to work every day, assignment sure. When you start talking about measurables, how do you quantify that? Well, you quantify it by action and he has clearly done that and has played at a high level with a high level quarterback in an offense that runs the football. So, we’re going to rely on him to do a lot of things for us."

